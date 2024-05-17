Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 776,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 426,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,216. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

