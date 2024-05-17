Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 357,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,543 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

