Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:DESP traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,174. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

