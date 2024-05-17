Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 5,373,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,959,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

