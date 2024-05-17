Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 897 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 0.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.11. 94,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $325.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

