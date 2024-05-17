Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up approximately 4.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $3.41 on Friday, hitting $451.19. The stock had a trading volume of 233,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.82 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

