Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Short Interest Update

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Costain Group Stock Performance
Costain Group stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Costain Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $0.97.
Costain Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.