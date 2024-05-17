Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF) Short Interest Update

Costain Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CSGQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Costain Group Stock Performance

Costain Group stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Costain Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

