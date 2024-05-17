Cosmos Price Hits $8.68 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00012985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $146.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00054506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.