Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,209 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after buying an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,550. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

