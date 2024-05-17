Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 244.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.