CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in April

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.30. 135,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,121. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONSOL Energy

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.