Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COGT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

COGT opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $714.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.