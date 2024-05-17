Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,168,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 6,428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,514.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

