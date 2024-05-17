Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,168,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 6,428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,514.5 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Chinasoft International stock remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
