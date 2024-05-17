Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

CHTR traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,967. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

