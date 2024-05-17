Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 286,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,431,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 791,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 380,324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Century Aluminum by 255.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.