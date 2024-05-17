Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 170.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $35,887,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.