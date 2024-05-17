Capital Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 231.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 477,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

