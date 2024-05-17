Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

AXL stock traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.11 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 761,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.08. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.