Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) price target on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
AXL stock traded down GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.11 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 761,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.08. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47.
About Arrow Exploration
