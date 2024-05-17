Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.95

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Cable One has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $369.13 and a fifty-two week high of $749.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.67 and its 200-day moving average is $487.65. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABO. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

