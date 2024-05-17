Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
BAERW remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
