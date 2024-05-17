Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

BAERW remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

