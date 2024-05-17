Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BITF. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. 11,400,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,023,039. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $637.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.65.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

