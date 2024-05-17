Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in April

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 50,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

