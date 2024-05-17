Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,252 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 24.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

UL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

