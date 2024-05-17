Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $29,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 102.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.67. 36,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,838. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $241.59. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.00.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

