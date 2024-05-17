Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 167,968 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $73,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.82. 4,047,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.