Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

ITW stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.60. The stock had a trading volume of 953,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.