Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $148.79. 1,258,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

