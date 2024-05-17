Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,632 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $51,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $65,225,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,004,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 686,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,762,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,435. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

