Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.08. 2,100,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

