Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSEP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. 7,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $710.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

