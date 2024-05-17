Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $27.84 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. 5,827,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

