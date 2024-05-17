Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,521 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.89. 9,891,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.