Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 40,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,274. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 230,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 142,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

