Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Barings Participation Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MPV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. 15,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,395. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

