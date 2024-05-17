Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 242 ($3.04).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 216.75 ($2.72). 38,843,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,614,438. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.65, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.85 ($2.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

