Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in V.F. were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 1,273,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,234. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

