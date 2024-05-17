B. Riley Increases FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $65.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORM. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

FORM traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 211,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

