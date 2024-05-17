Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Up 4%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. 272,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,250,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.08 million, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $87,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 72.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after buying an additional 490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,672,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 184,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 141,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

