AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.1% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 5,824,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 37,450,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

