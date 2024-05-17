Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Update

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 806,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Atossa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

