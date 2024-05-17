Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,780. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Atlas Lithium has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.88). On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

