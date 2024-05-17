Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.54. 291,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,076. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

