Argus Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $66.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,444. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.