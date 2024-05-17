Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,690,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 19,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.