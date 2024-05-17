Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

