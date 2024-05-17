Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.93. 3,961,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.24. The company has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $219.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

