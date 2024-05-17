Apexium Financial LP Purchases 2,281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 307,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,625. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $394.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.