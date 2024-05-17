Apexium Financial LP Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. 12,102,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,472,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $306.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

