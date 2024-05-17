Apexium Financial LP Buys 979 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

TXN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $165.50. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

