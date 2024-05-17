Apexium Financial LP Acquires New Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 294,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.66%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

